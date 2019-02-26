Valley Republic Bancorp's senior executive vice president will take over as president and CEO on March 1 as part of a succession plan put in motion when he joined the company in July.
Geraud Smith, previously a regional manager covering the San Joaquin Valley for Wells Fargo, replaces Bruce Jay, whose retirement is set to take effect March 31. Jay has agreed to stay on as an advisor through the end of 2019, as needed, and will serve indefinitely as a director at the company and the financial institution it owns, Valley Republic Bank.
Smith worked 12 years in Fresno for San Francisco-based Wells Fargo before the company assigned him to Bakersfield eight years ago.
"It's been an honor to spend the past several months integrating into a community banking environment that's focused on relationships and service," Smith said in a news release. "Having competed with Valley Republic Bank over the past eight years, I knew they had an exceptional board of directors and terrific staff talent."
The Kern High School District will host a career fair from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rabobank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
The career-exploration event is geared toward local middle school and high school students, as well as recent graduates. Attendees will have opportunities to speak with a variety of employers about local employment opportunities.
Thirty-minute workshops focused on particular career paths will run throughout the event. Registration is not required to attend. Information about the event is available at www.kernhighnow.org/career expo, or by calling the district's public information officer, Erin Briscoe-Clarke: 661-827-3171.
The Kern County Department of Human Services' 2019 Job Fest Series continues March 7 with an employment fair at the Mojave Air & Space Port's Stuart O. Witt Event Center, 1247 Poole St., in Mojave.
Next in the series is the Bakersfield Job Fest March 13 at the Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave., followed by the Kern River Valley Job Fest April 4 at the Kernville Lodge, 50 Tobias St. in Kernville, and the Ridgecrest job Fest April 25 at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave., in Ridgecrest.
The Shafter Job Fest is set for May 9 at the Shafter Veterans Hall, 309 California Ave., Shafter. The Taft Job Fest has been scheduled for May 23 at The Fort, 915 N. 10th St., Taft. The last in this year's series, the Delano Job Fest, will take place June 13 at Cesar Chavez High School, 80 Browning Road, in Delano.
Each of the events will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Job-seekers are advised to arrive dressed for success with at least 50 copies of their resume or master application and a black-ink pen and notebook. Children are not permitted to attend.
Information about the events is available online at www.KCDHS.org. Employers with current job openings can get information about participating for free by calling Shanda Evett: 661-635-2637.
The Taft College Foundation announced it will host the West Kern Petroleum Forum starting at 8 a.m. March 21 at the Aera Energy Gym inside the West Side Parks and Recreation Department, 500 Cascade Place, in Taft.
Keynote speaker John Hofmeister, former president of Shell Oil, is returning to the event to talk about state and national energy challenges. Other speakers include Forbes energy columnist Robert Rapier and Mark LaCour, editor in chief of the Oil and Gas Global Network.
Also scheduled to speak are state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield; Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield; and Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
Call the Taft College Foundation, 661-763-7936, for information about the event.
