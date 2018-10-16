A person working at Urbane Cafe on Mount Vernon Avenue has been diagnosed with shigellosis, according to Kern County Public Health.
The restaurant has set up a hotline for customers concerned about being exposed to the illness. The number is 888-648-1615.
Shigellosis is a contagious diarrheal illness caused by the bacteria shigella. People who are infected may develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within a day or two of exposure. It usually resolves itself within a week but may require medical treatment.
Shigella is transmitted most often through food handled by an infected person. Anyone who has eaten food from Urbane Cafe between Oct. 2-15 may have been exposed and is urged to keep an eye out for any symptoms.
Omni Family Health is getting a $285,000 federal grant to help address the opioid crisis.
The organization said the funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is part of more than $400 million being awarded to organizations across the nation to provide behavioral health services to low-income substance users.
Omni Family Health said it will use the funds to hire more providers and support staff as well as expand treatment through telehealth, which delivers services and information to patients electronically to those who are isolated, disabled or lack transportation.
In addition, the organization said the funds will allow Omni Family Health to upgrade its information technology systems, allowing for more detailed screening and analysis, as well as faster intervention and care for patients.
“We at Omni Family Health are humbled by the trust placed in us by the Department of Health and Human Services,” said Omni Family Health CEO Francisco L. Castillon. “We work with substance users every day and see lives and families devastated by addiction. With this funding, we will be able to do even more for our patients committed to doing the hard work required to start new lives of purpose and hope.”
Dignity Health and Memorial Hospitals is holding its first March for Humankindness on Thursday.
The event will start at 5 p.m. at Cal State Bakersfield Icardo Center, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Besides the march itself, there will be speakers, a rally, giveaways and more. The goal of the event is to bring the community together through kindness and tolerance.
For more information, call 327-4647.
Buffalo Wild Wings is helping raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs through next week.
The restaurant is encouraging guests to donate money to the organization along with their check throughout the month of October. Donations will go to the ALL STARS national program, which provides grants, uniforms, equipment and more to the clubs.
Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will be at Bakersfield restaurants to help with the fundraiser and do some job-shadowing, including waiting on tables, greeting customers and helping to seat them.
They will be at the restaurant at 3316 Coffee Road on Wednesday and Oct. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. as well as at the restaurant at 5677 Gosford Road at the same time on Oct. 26.
Call 325-3730 for more information.
Adventist Health Bakersfield’s AIS Cancer Center will be providing free breast exams on Oct. 24.
The exams will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. at the center, located at 2620 Chester Ave. To RSVP or for more information, call 637-8321.
