Two principals in the Kern High School District have announced that they will be retiring at the end of the current school year.
According to the district, Bakersfield High School Principal David Reese and West High Principal Terrie Bernardin will both be leaving next spring. Reese has served as principal at the school since 1999 while Bernardin has been at West High since 2014.
An around-the-clock closure of E Street at 23rd Street is planned for Dec. 26-28 for drainage work as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. on Wednesday through 5 p.m. on Friday. The closure will affect access to E Street on both the north and south sides of the 23rd Street intersection, but 23rd will remain open to traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to use F Street to detour around the closures.
More nighttime closures are planned for Truxtun Avenue next week.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Truxtun Avenue will be fully closed near the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps for bridge falsework as part of the Kern River Bridge Improvements project. Truxtun will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Additional closures are planned for Jan. 2 and 3 at the same time.
Besides closing both directions on Truxtun, the eastbound off-ramp from Westside Parkway will also be closed during these periods. The westbound on-ramp will remain open.
Motorists are encouraged to use California Avenue or Rosedale Highway during the closures.
The city of Bakersfield and Bakersfield College are partnering again for the Christmas Tree Recycle Program.
People will be able to drop off their Christmas trees at the southwest area of the campus at the intersection of Haley Street and University Avenue from sunup to sunset between Dec. 25 and and Jan. 13. For more information, call the city at 326-3000.
The Kern Leaders Academy graduated eight students this year.
The graduates took a nine-week course learning about business and leadership from industry leaders and were recognized during a dinner at the Bakersfield Country Club in November. The Kern Leaders Academy is conducted by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund.
“(The) Kern Leaders Academy is proud of this class’s efforts and achievements and looks forward to many successful years under their leadership,” said Mike Turnipseed, director of the academy.
Here is a list of this year’s graduates:
• Audrey A. Armstrong, Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology coordinator at Cal State Bakersfield
• Laura Avila, chief appraiser at the County of Kern-Assessor’s Office
• Clayton Fowler, field representative at the Office of Assemblyman Vince Fong
• Chad Garcia, retired U.S. Army Airborne Infantry
• Midge Boydstun Jimerson, broker, president and co-owner of Boydstun Realty
• Allie Mae Perkins, owner and founder of The Beautiful Life, LLC
• Antonio T. Reyes, director of nursing for Adventist Health Bakersfield’s Emergency Department, Nursing Supervisors and Transfer Center
