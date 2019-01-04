Full Truxtun Avenue closures are planned for the next two weeks near the Westside Parkway.
Truxtun will be closed to all traffic from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday for the next two weeks. The eastbound off-ramp from the parkway will also be closed during this time. However, the westbound ramp will remain open.
Detours will be in place re-routing traffic to California Avenue. Motorists can also use Rosedale Highway.
The work is needed for falsework to be done on a bridge at Truxtun Avenue as part of the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project.
The city will close lanes and ramps near the Highway 58/99 interchange next week.
Two outside lanes on northbound Highway 99 between White Lane and Ming Avenue will be closed between Sunday and Thursday as well as two outside lanes on westbound Highway 58 from Cottonwood Road to H Street.
Several ramps will also be closed, including the Ming Avenue on-ramp on northbound 99, the northbound and south ought Highway 99 to 58 connector ramps, the Union Avenue ramps on westbound Highway 58 and the Chester Avenue off-ramp on westbound 58.
The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people interested in training to become a detentions deputy through its upcoming STC CORE Academy.
The department said it will begin testing on Tuesday for entry into the academy, which will begin on March 2. Testing will be conducted through Jan. 19. Those who make it past the testing phase will have to write a personal history statement and participate in an oral interview, among completing other requirements.
To schedule a testing date or to learn more about the academy, call 868-1677.
