Sully’s has raised $13,549.30 for the Kern County Cancer Fund as part of its participation in Campout Against Cancer.
The company said it was able to raise money at each of its gas stations in Kern County for its team in the event, which will be held April 5 and 6 at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. A check will be presented to the Kern County Cancer Fund next month.
Sully’s said the check will be delivered on Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at its Chevron location at 250 Coffee Road.
Bike Bakersfield is holding a Full Moon Ride on Jan. 21.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at Beach Park, located at Oak and 21st streets. The ride follows the Kern River Parkway trail west from Beach Park before turning south to cut through Cal State Bakersfield. The ride ends at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave.
Bike Bakersfield staff will follow the ride with tools and repair equipment in the event of a mechanical malfunction during the ride. Lights and helmets are strongly recommended for the ride.
