Community college students now have the ability to transfer directly into Bakersfield College’s Industrial Automation baccalaureate program.
Several schools including Taft College, College of the Sequoias in Visalia and Fresno City College have inked agreements with Bakersfield College after it held a meeting with them last month to discuss a new pathway partnership and align transfer requirements.
“These agreements demonstrate the high level of commitment from staff and faculty throughout the region who want to see students succeed in the Central Valley,” said Dean of Instruction Michele Bresso. “Because of these partnerships, students can now easily transfer to earn an affordable and highly sought-after bachelor’s degree close to home.”
Bakersfield College is one of only 15 community colleges in California to offer a baccalaureate degree. To learn more about the Industrial Automation program, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.
The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is holding its Share the Warmth Drive now through Jan. 18.
People can donate gently used blankets as well as new socks and T-shirts to any of several drop-off locations, including the United Way of Kern County at 5405 Stockdale Highway, #200, the Independent Living Center of Kern County at 5251 Office Park Drive, #200, as well as all county public libraries.
The items will be distributed to homeless people during Community Homeless Resource Fairs set to be held in February and March.
For more information, call 912-2286.
The Bakersfield Master Chorale will be featured in a standalone performance in Chicago in March.
The group will perform in the Windy City Choral Festival to be held March 9. Mixed choirs will join together to sing in the Orchestra Hall at the Symphony Center, home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
The Bakersfield Master Chorale is one of only four choirs that was selected for the standalone portion of the festival.
This will be part of a five-day tour to Chicago, March 6-10. The tour is being organized by Music Celebrations International.
The group is still accepting singers and non-singers to participate in the trip. To sign up or for more information, call 831-1735 or visit BakersfieldMasterChorale.org.
Threee Bakersfield natives have graduated from University of California, Merced this fall.
The college said Indebir Dhanoa, Erika Ochoa and Cynthia Ramons all earned bachelor’s degrees this fall and participated in a commencement ceremony Dec. 15. Dhanoa and Ramons both earned degrees in biological sciences while Ochoa earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
This was the second year the university has held a fall commencement ceremony.
