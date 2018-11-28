The registration period for the Spring 2019 semester at Bakersfield College has now begun.
Since Wednesday, people have been able to sign up for classes next year as well as file applications for admission. Those who have not taken classes yet at BC must submit an application, attend an orientation, complete assessment tests and develop an education plan.
To register or get an application for submission, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Walmart and Hasbro’s first Nerf Fest Mobile Tour is coming to Bakersfield starting this week.
Kids will get the chance to try out several Nerf products during events on Dec. 2 and 4 at Bakersfield Walmarts. The event will include product demonstrations of new products from Nerf and allow kids 8 and up to try them out.
The first event will be held at the Walmart at 2601 Fashion PLaza from 6-8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The other two will be held on Tuesday, first at the Rosedale Highway store from 2-4:30 p.m. and then at the 5078 Gosford Road store from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Attendees who purchase $25 or more of Nerf products will receive a free tour t-shirt.
Bakersfield Christian High School invites community to Colors of Christmas.
Colors of Christmas will light up the night at Bakersfield Christian High School on Dec. 13.
The free campus event will showcase live Christmas music, a live nativity, camel rides, children's activities, and an art gallery.
The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Live Christmas music will be played by the BCHS band, Stockdale Christian School jazz band, St. John's Lutheran School strings and other groups from the community.
Guests can keep warm by purchasing hot cocoa from the BCHS alumni hot cocoa bar. Eagle Cafe will also have fresh baked sweets available.
The grand finale will include all guests to gather around and sing a carol by candlelight.
For more information, contact BCHS event coordinator Annemarie Braun at 661-410-7000.
