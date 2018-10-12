Westbound Truxtun Avenue will be closed on Saturday between the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps for concrete to be poured for the new bridge being built above it.
According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the closure will be from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. The inside eastbound lane will also be closed in the area. The Westside Parkway ramps will remain open.
Those who need a detour can travel south on Oak Street to California Avenue, west to Mohawk Street and then north to Truxtun Avenue. Detour signs will be placed to help direct traffic.
The closures are scheduled to repeat Tuesday through Thursday but between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
Several ramps on highways 58 and 99 will be closed Sunday through Thursday for new pavement, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closures on Highway 58 include the eastbound H Street offramp, Chester Avenue on- and off-ramps, Union Avenue on-ramp and Cottonwood Road off-ramp. The closures on Highway 99 include the northbound and southbound Ming Avenue on-ramp.
The connector ramp from northbound Highway 99 to eastbound 58 will also be closed, as well as two outside lanes on northbound and southbound 99, between Ming Avenue and Wilson Road.
The closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. All ramps will not be simultaneously closed.
Closures also may be needed this week for the southbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector, Real Road on-ramp to eastbound 58 and the eastbound offramp to H Street on the 58.
The Wible Road median and underlying roadway between Highway 58 and Belle Terrace will be demolished and resurfaced starting next week.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said the project will begin Wednesday and end on the 26th. Inside lanes will need to be closed, leaving one lane open in each direction. The signal at the Belle Terrace and Wible Road intersection will be flashing red during the work.
Following the median work, traffic will be shifted on Oct. 26 to the west side of Wible with only one lane available in each direction of traffic. The Belle Terrace bridge closure will occur soon after. The bridge will be demolished and reconstructed, with the goal of opening it in 2020.
The Highway 99 Wible Road off-ramp is expected to be closed for work in November. The closure will be permanent. Following the closure, northbound drivers will need to exit the freeway at Ming or California Avenue.
Some parking spaces on the first level of the 18th and Eye Parking Garage will be removed Saturday in order to improve the flow of traffic to the higher levels, according to city officials.
The first level spaces on the outer wall of the south side will remain; spaces on the inside will be removed.
A single space at the corner of the first level north side will also be removed.
McKeegan said the work was planned to take place Saturday morning. The parking garage will remain open during the construction.
“There won’t be as much congestion on that first ground area,” he said of the improvements.
Construction should finish by early afternoon on Saturday.
The Kern County Museum will be unveiling its newly refurbished drug store exhibit on Saturday.
The event will be held at 2 p.m. at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave. The 100-year-old building has received a new coat of paint, a new porch and a refreshed interior thanks to funding provided by Kaiser Permanente.
For more information, call 437-7330.
