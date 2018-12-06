K-12 and college facilities are banding together for a new initiative called Kern Education Pledge.
The goal of the alliance is to transform the county’s education system so that the pathway to college or a career is streamlined and seamless. Members promise to share data and resources and work together toward the common goal of closing the achievement gap.
All 47 school districts in Kern County, Cal State Bakersfield, the Kern Community College District and Taft College are part of the alliance.
Cal State Bakersfield will host a news conference about Kern Education Pledge on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the student union multipurpose room, 9001 Stockdale Hwy.
The conference will include several speakers, including Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow, Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Doc Ervin and Kern High School District Superintendent Bryon Schaefer.
A Hall Ambulance paramedic and EMT serving the Boron area were honored by the state’s Emergency Medical Services Authority on Wednesday.
Paramedic Ken Sexton and EMT Donnie Self were recognized with a Community Service Award for spearheading the Boron Senior Center BBQ, which raises money to support the facility. Sexton and Self were given the award at a ceremony in San Francisco.
“These men and women epitomize the spirit of caring and commitment to quality healthcare that embodies these awards,” said EMSA Director Dr. Howard Backer. “They deserve official recognition for their contribution in making California’s EMS system one of the best in the world.”
In addition, paramedic field supervisors Steve Prater and Mike Zapiain, relief supervisor James Metzger, and EMT Manuel Martinez will be recognized locally with a Certificate of Commendation from the Emergency Medical Services Authority for their participation in the BBQ.
