The Rocket Shop Cafe on 2000 S. Union Ave. has closed due to "severe vermin infestation," according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
The report said the cafe failed to voluntarily close after a serious vermin invasion was noticed.
The cafe was also cited for "multi-generational cockroaches" found on food contact surfaces like the bar area and refrigerator, the report said.
The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees has awarded the Bakersfield College Gym and Field House design and build contract to local contractor S.C. Anderson.
The $63 million gym renovation project is scheduled to begin construction in May 2020 to be completed by December 2022.
The combined gym and field house is partially a renovation and partially new construction that aims to provide a state-of-the-art environment to both men and women athletes.
The existing gym is the second oldest structure on campus. It was constructed in 1956. The college says the building is outdated and underutilized due to few updates since its original construction.
Construction of the new gym is made possible by Kern County's passage of Measure J, a $502 million bond.
The bond has already funded new parking lots as well as the Veterans Resource Center, which broke ground in November.
The California Highway Patrol will be at the Target East hills location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, for a CHiPs for Kids event.
The public is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy, gift or sporting good for a child or teenager in need.
Toys collected from the drive will benefit local children from infant to age 16.
The address of the location is 3401 Mall View Road.
The AIS Cancer Center will host its annual holiday party for patients and survivors on Monday.
The holiday party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2620 Chester Ave.
Guests will be entertained by Kern Community Orchestra. The president of Advanced Industrial Services, Leslie Knox, will host the holiday party.
It is free and open to the public. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 661-637-8321.
