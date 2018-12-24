E Street will be closed at 23rd Street from Wednesday through Friday. The closure will affect access to E Street on both the north and south sides of the 23rd Street intersection, but 23rd Street will remain open to traffic.
The closures are needed for drainage work that is part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
Motorists can use F Street to detour around the closures.
Construction on the Kern River Bridge will close Truxtun Avenue during nighttime hours on Wednesday and Thursday for the next two weeks.
The roadway is expected to be closed to all traffic in the vicinity of the Westside Parkway on and off ramps on Wednesday and Thursday and Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The eastbound off-ramp from the Westside Parkway will also be closed while work is underway, but the westbound on-ramp will remain open.
Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the road closure via California Avenue.
Motorists can also use Rosedale Highway.
All lanes, as well as the eastbound off-ramp are expected to be open in time for the morning commute.
The city of Bakersfield holiday grease collection event is ongoing. Residents can drop off cooking oil at Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 at 6901 McCutchen Rd. and the NORSD main office at 204 Universe Ave. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
