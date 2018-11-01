Oz Sanchez, a former marine and three-time Paralympic medalist, will speak at Bakersfield College at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the Levan Center.
Sanchez will be the fifth speaker in the college’s Distinguished Speaker Series. He will speak about his personal story of overcoming obstacles and finding success.
After serving as a Marine infantryman, he joined the Marine Corps Special Operations and spent his career in specialized training. In 2001, he was involved in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident, which resulted in a spinal cord injury and paralysis.
He has adopted the mantra “know no limits,” and will speak on his transformation from a broken man into an elite athlete and mentor.
A total of 200 Grimmway Farms employees and their families volunteered Saturday morning to pick up trash and remove large waste, dumped furniture and debris from Lamont.
The volunteers canvassed parks, roads and walkways throughout the city, including a stretch of Highway 184, in search of litter for the fifth community cleanup event the company has hosted.
“We wanted to show the folks in this area that we want to be good stewards to the place we call home as a company,” Dana Brennan, Director of Corporate and Government Affairs at Grimmway Farms said in a press release. “Part of that is showing them that we care what the community looks like and we want to be a part of making them feel proud of where they live.”
Two dumpsters were filled with trash, along with a flatbed truck, which carried away tires, mattresses and electronics.
During the event, Lamont residents walked down their driveways and rolled down their car windows to thank the volunteers, the news release said.
“I was born and raised in this area and I go to work here every day,” said Jeff Huckaby, President of Grimmway Farms. “The annual cleanup event is important to me because it allows us to give back to the community as a team. It also helps us set a great example for our kids on how to care for the environment, a concept focal to our business.”
The Kern County Public Works Department partnered with Grimmway to make sure the trash was disposed of correctly. The department also provided dumpsters and waivers to dispose the large items in the Bena Landfill.
Kern County residents and visitors can report illegal dumping within the road right-of-way to the Public Works Department by calling (661) 862-8891.
