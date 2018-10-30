An unveiling of public art at Panorama Park will be held on Wednesday.
The unveiling will be at 10 a.m. at the park, located at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Panorama Drive. Pieces of art from local artists have been attached to various items around the park to help beautify the area and will be on view.
The initiative was part of a partnership between the Art Council of Kern, Supervisor Mike Maggard and the Kern County Parks Department.
For more information, call 868-3870.
Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals is holding a free diabetes symposium on Thursday.
The symposium will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center, 2634 G St. The event will provide tips to residents on how to manage their diabetes, how to exercise right and cook healthy meals.
A Spanish-speaking symposium will be held on Nov. 8 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center.
For more information, call 327-4647.
The Kern County Museum will host the Dia de Los Muertos festival on Sunday.
The event, put on by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. The festival includes live music, folklorico dancing, food, a costume contest, altars to decorate and more.
Call 437-3330 for more information.
