The Teddy Bear Toss at the Bakersfield Condors game Saturday pulled in 8,415 stuffed animals in front of a crowd of 8,497 following the first goal of the game by Joe Gambardella in the second period. It was the second highest haul of teddy bears in the event's 20-year history. Last year, 10,549 stuffed animals were collected. The bears will be distributed by United Way of Kern County to dozens of non-profit organizations in Kern County. Over two decades, the Condors have donated 129,810 stuffed animals from the event alone.
"To see all of those teddy bears coming down was an unbelievable feeling," Gambardella said. "For that amount of people to come out and support was really special. It's nice to know that a goal can put smiles on kids faces year round."
J.B. Hunt truck driver Jason Mcteer will deliver $1,000 worth of school supplies to Loudon Elementary on Wednesday, where his son is a student. Elementary students will tour Jason’s truck and enjoy pizza during the event.
The event is part of the trucking and transportation company's Adopt-a-Class program in which 22 classrooms were selected nationwide from employee submissions.
The Second Annual Small Business and Entrepreneurship Event will take place at Cal State Bakersfield today from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Student Union Multipurpose room.
The event will feature panelists from the Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Association, banking institutions and small businesses to discuss starting and maintaining a successful business, how to secure financing for your business, types of loans and their processes, and getting your business certified.
