In time for holiday shopping, two new stores — The Cosmetics Company Store and The Children's Place — opened recently at the Outlets at Tejon.
The Cosmetics Company Store hosted a grand opening celebration Saturday in a 2,100-square-foot space in Suite 930, between Chico's Outlet and Kate Spade. The store sells brand-name beauty and health products, including products by Estée Lauder and Clinique.
The Children's Place opened in late October, according to a news release from the outlets center. The chain sells clothing for babies, toddlers and older children.
Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday on a three-story, 90,000-square-foot health-care center and medical office building across the street from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Developed by Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Healthcare Trust of America, the project will have two floors for physician offices and outpatient services and administrative offices for Memorial Hospital. Clinica Sierra Vista will provide medical care and diagnostic services on site.
Construction will be done by general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc.
A career expo for behavioral health professionals has been set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services at the agency's offices at 2001 28th St.
Among employers being represented at the event are Clinica Sierra Vista, College Community Services, Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic and Adult Behavioral Health.
Kern BHRS said positions that need to be filled include therapist and recovery specialist positions, full- and part-time. It recommended job-seekers come dressed to be interviewed and bring copies of their resumes.
Bakersfield real estate broker Ryan Dobbs has announced plans to open a Watters International Realty franchise in Bakersfield.
The buyers-only brokerage will be the first West Coast office for Austin, Texas-based Watters, which has agreements with franchisees in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.
Dobbs, a second-generation real estate professional, closed 25 transaction in his first yeaar to win the Bakersfield Association of Realtors Rising Star Award, according to a news release.
Health insurer Aetna announced it has expanded its health-care provider network serving Medicare beneficiaries in Kern.
The company said in a news release it has signed an agreement with QualCare Independent Physicians Association. It said the group has a panel of more than 300 primary and specialty-care health-care providers in the county.
Aetna serves about 38 million people across the country.
