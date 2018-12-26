The California Highway Patrol will ring in the new year with a maximum enforcement period from 6:01 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
During that period, all active personnel will be on duty.
The enforcement period is meant to focus on impaired drivers, but officers also will watch for distracted driving, speeding and seat belt violations as well as motorists in need of assistance, a CHP news release said.
During last year’s enforcement period, 40 people died in collisions throughout the state, according to the release.
“Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal. Alcohol, cannabis, or legal or illegal drugs can all affect your driving,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the statement. “Impaired driving is a serious crime that can lead to an arrest, serious injury, or death.”
Two backup generators will now be protecting the city against flooding.
Last week, the city of Bakersfield completed an installation of generators at stormwater pump stations at Beach Park and the Police Pistol Range.
During rain events, storm runoff drains to the two stations where the water is pumped over levees into the river channel at Beach Park and into the Carrier Canal from the pistol range, a news release from the city said.
A total of 75 percent of the funding came from a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, with the rest coming from the city.
