Worth noting: Local SBDC webinar will examine changes to federal EIDL program, Bakersfield's median home price slides almost 2%

Recent changes to the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program will be the focus on a free, locally produced webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corp., for a "deep dive" into substantial changes the U.S. Small Business Administration's made to the EIDL program that could bring an abrupt end of the program by early October.
Among the changes are an expansion in how EIDL money can be used, including prepayment of commercial debt, and a newly simplified application process. Questions will be taken in real-time.
Register for the event online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief80.
The median price paid in August for an existing, single-family home in Bakersfield slid almost 2 percent in August to hit $328,500, which was still more than 13 percent more than what it was a year prior, according to a market update by local appraiser Gary Crabtree.
The number of homes listed for sale in August, 453, was almost 4 percent lower than July's total. Meanwhile, the number of sales of existing homes was unchanged at 629.
In other words, according to Crabtree's numbers, the supply of existing homes for sale declined and demand was unchanged.
For newly built homes, the number sold in August, 86, was down about 18 percent from a year earlier. But it was more than 34 percent greater than the total in August 2020.
Bakersfield's median sale price for newly built homes in August — the sum at which half the homes sold for more and half went for less — was $364,000, a gain of a little more than 2 percent from July, and more than 11 percent greater than August 2020.
Listings of new homes fell to 174, a decline of almost 40 percent from July.
Anyone considering a job in dentistry, even without prior experience in the industry, might want to check out an employment seminar Capital Dental Group is putting in from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8701 Camino Media.
Capital Dental's staff will provide information about the company, talk about front- and back-office job opportunities and take questions from attendees. There will also be an opportunity at the event to apply on the spot for open positions.
To reserve a seat, register online at https://bit.ly/3ncG3se.
The Kern County Farm Bureau announced it has elected new officers and directors to help lead the 106-year-old organization.
Patty Poire, executive director of the Kern Groundwater Authority, will replace outgoing President John C. Moore III. She is the first woman to serve as president of the bureau.
Shafter-area almond farmer Jenny Holtermann will serve as first vice president, while Jason Giannelli, of farming company Wegis and Young, will be second vice president.
Newly elected to the bureau's board of directors were Allie Cushnyr with Syngenta Crop Protection and Greg Actis, farm manager at Elk Grove Farming.
"I am both eager and excited to get to work on behalf of our local farmers and ranchers," Poire said in a news release, "especially during these difficult times of drought and harsh regulatory climate that threatens our ability provide a safe, affordable and reliable food supply here at home and beyond."