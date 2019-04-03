A local law firm donated $10,000 to the Bakersfield Homeless Center Wednesday, in an effort to help combat the city’s homeless crisis.
The donation, made by Chain, Cohn, Stiles law fire, will go toward the center’s job skills training program and street cleaning team in downtown Bakersfield.
The program helps the center’s residents gain job experience as they rebuild their lives.
“Sadly, we see the effects of homelessness every day on the streets in downtown Bakersfield and outside our own offices,” said David Cohn, managing partner of the firm. “If there is something we can all do to help Homeless Center residents out of homelessness, while at the same time making sure our city is presented as the jewel that it is, then we should all help.”
Louis Gill, executive director of the Homeless Center thanked the law firm for its donation.
“We are grateful for their partnership in this program which provides employment opportunities for people seeking to improve their lives, beautifies areas around downtown business, and reaches out to homeless individuals through compassion and resources.”
Paving operations on the south side of 24th Street, between Oak Street and Beech Street, will require lane closures on Friday and Saturday nights. The closures are expected to be in place between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The contractor involved in the project will be grinding out the median and placing temporary pavement to move traffic to the south side of 24th Street. This will allow road construction to commence on the north side of the street.
One lane will be open to traffic in each direction while work is underway.
Two lanes will be open to traffic in each direction in time for the Monday commute.
The C Street and Drake Street intersections will be closed on the north side of 24th Street from Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.
Intermittent lane closures will be needed on westbound 24th Street, but one lane will remain open to traffic while work is underway.
Workers can turn north on Encina Street, then west on 26th Street to access Drake Street.
Residents can access C Street via Bay Street.
