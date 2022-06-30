Worth noting: Local buyer snaps up Jim Burke Ford's sole F-150 Lightning

Jim Burke Ford has received one of the domestic automaker's new, all-electric F-150 Lightning trucks — and will be putting it on display at 10 a.m. Friday at the dealership's Automall location at 5300 Gasoline Alley.
The vehicle, which has been sold to a local buyer, has about 563 horsepower and a 340-mile range, with the ability to power a home.
A Santa Monica-based company has begun making Tesla Model 3 electric cars available by subscription in the Bakersfield area.
Autonomy, touting itself as the fastest and cheapest way to get the vehicle, offers subscriptions ranging from a $490 per month payment with an initial $4,900 starting fee to a $1,000 per month payment with an initial $1,000 starting fee. The plan comes with a $500 refundable deposit and taxes.
The payments cover registration and licensing costs, maintenance, standard wear on tires and roadside assistance. Autonomy says that by using a Tesla Supercharger, it costs less than $25 to reenergize.
Access is granted through the Autonomy app available through the Apple App Store.
Bank of America announced Thursday it has awarded grants totaling $331,500 to eight Bakersfield nonprofits in an effort to drive economic opportunity for local residents.
The money will be divided among Bakersfield Homeless Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, CityServe, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Garden Pathways, Kern Community Foundation, Kern Economic Development Foundation and The Mission at Kern County.
A news release from the bank said CityServe plans to use the money to buy a box truck to help pick up and deliver local donations and pay an employee to drive the truck for a year.
The release also said Kern Community Foundation intends to spend its grant supporting programming that combats food insecurity in Bakersfield.
Trial lawyer Chris Hagan has joined Bakersfield-based law firm Chain | Cohn | Clark.
Working locally since 2003, most recently at Bakersfield-based Hagan Dennison, Hagan focuses on personal injury cases, insurance defense, public entity liability and employment cases.
"I look forward to using the skills that I have developed to help injury victims and their families obtain just results from insurance companies (that) don't care about anything other than their bottom line," Hagan said in a news release.
Bakersfield residents now have access to a Nashville, Tenn.-based smartphone app that connects homeowners with local lawn-care professionals.
GreenPal allows homeowners to list their lawn jobs, along with their preferred service date, for pre-screened gardeners to bid on the work based on street and aerial images in combination with any additional information offered by the customer.
The app provides vendor ratings, reviews and prices, which customers can pay through the online service.
"After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Bakersfield find reliable, safe and local lawn care," GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero said in a news release.