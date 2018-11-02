Local bail bondsman and online news producer TJ Esposito is fighting back against what he sees are the unfair constraints of a gag order issued by a Kern County judge at the request of the Kern County District Attorney.
He has recruited the help of the University of California, Irvine Property, Arts, and Technology Clinic, a part of the university’s law school designed to give law students real-world practice in law.
The clinic sent a letter to DA Lisa Green, asking her to rescind a letter she sent identifying Esposito as a witness in the county’s conflict of interest case against Supervisor Leticia Perez.
In the letter, Esposito says the DA mistakenly identified him as a witness in Perez's case. Because he has not spoken to an investigator, as the letter claims, he should be able to speak freely on the subject.
Esposito publishes two news websites, Valley Voice and Kern Cast, which discussed the Perez case, the letter says. Since the gag order was instituted, he has not been able to publish articles on the two websites that relate to the case.
“He’s a journalist,” said UCI Professor Susan Seager. “Journalists are not supposed to be told not to publish things.”
The UCI clinic typically represents journalists outside the mainstream and documentarians with First Amendment rights and other legal issues, Seager said.
The clinic has not pursued any legal action outside of sending the letter. It will wait for a response from the DA before pursuing anything further.
•••
America Recycles Day is Nov. 15, and the Kern County Public Works Department is hoping to use the day to educate the public about its recycling programs.
Kern County residents can use the curbside recycling program to dispose of cardboard, glass, paper, metal cans, and certain types of plastic containers.
However, plastic bags, plastic foam, waxed paper or cartons, electronics, rubber, toys and mirrors cannot be recycled in a curbside bin.
Drop-off recycling is also available at numerous locations, which accept products that cannot go into curbside bins like motor oil and filters as well as large cardboard boxes that do not fit in the curbside bins.
The locations also usually participate in the California Redemption Value buyback programs, in which beverage containers can be turned in for a small refund.
More information about recycling programs in Kern County can be found at www.kernpublicworks.com.
•••
Truxtun Avenue will be closed in both directions between the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
During the closures, crews will restripe Truxtun Avenue and prepare falsework for the construction of the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project over the roadway.
The closure will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. both nights. The eastbound off-ramp from the Westside Parkway will be closed so eastbound traffic will need to exit at Mohawk Street. The westbound on-ramp to the Westside Parkway will remain open.
All lanes on Truxtun Avenue and the eastbound off-ramp for the Westside Parkway are expected to be open in time for the morning commute.
Additionally, on the night of Nov. 8, the westbound Truxtun Avenue on-ramp to the Westside Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for work on the falsework located above the ramp. During this closure, westbound Westside Parkway motorists will need to enter from Mohawk Street.
