The Sankofa Collective is holding its annual Kwanzaa celebration on Friday.
The event is from 1-5 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 1000 S. Owens St. The free celebration will include music and dance performances, an art exhibition, storytelling and more. The goal of the event is to celebrate African American heritage.
For more information, call 319-7611.
The city of Bakersfield will be holding its annual Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1.
The event starts at 11 a.m. at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center, 1325 Q St. Participants will be able to ring in the new year by taking a dip into the activity pool, either by slide or just jumping in. Participants will be treated to hot chocolate afterwards.
This event is only for those who are 7 years of age or higher. The cost is $5 for the plunge and an optional $20 for a sweatshirt. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.
Call 852-7430 for more information.
Bakersfield College is holding its first Polar Bear Dip/Swim on Jan. 5.
The event is from 10-11 a.m. at the college’s small pool, 1801 Panorama Dr., and serves as a fundraiser for the BC Swim Team. Registration to participate is $25. To register or for more information, call the college at 395-4011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.