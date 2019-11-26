A former teacher has opened a Kumon franchise at 5549 Calloway Drive, Suite 300.
Julissa Bhakta owns and teaches at the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Bakersfield - Riverlakes, which is part of a network of more than 20,000 learning centers in 55 countries and regions.
Japan-based Kumon says it is a supplemental educational service aimed at raising academic independence, confidence and study skills through individualized study in math and reading.
•••
Bratcher Home & Design has opened at 1219 18th St. in downtown Bakersfield.
The design studio was founded by creative director Brooke Bratcher, who has worked in residential interior design for more than eight years.
Open from 10 am.. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the studio offers "grab and go" items and exclusive furniture lines, as well as a space for planning customized interiors.
•••
Los Angeles-based Level 3 Design Group expects to finish its renovation of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bakersfield during the first quarter of 2020.
The project involves overhauling all 262 guest rooms of the 36-year-old hotel, as well as refurbishing its meeting spaces and common areas.
"This renovation is perfect timing in preparing for the future," Level 3 President Jim Spitzig said in a news release. "Current trends estimate the economy will continue to grow; that's exciting because the community at large will benefit."
