The Kern Law Enforcement Association swore in new executives and board directors Jan. 8.
The new president is Richard Anderson and the vice president is Tim Caughron. The new treasurer is Ethan Plugge. The new directors are Jeff Colbert, Jeremy Storer, Roger Clark and Todd Dickson.
Anderson is a Kern County native with more than 18 years of experience with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He started as a detentions deputy before advancing to deputy sheriff 16 years ago. He is currently a metro patrol sergeant.
"I am looking forward to the new year and representing all the members of KLEA," Anderson said. "With the passage of the city of Bakersfield's sales tax increase, it is more important than ever for the Kern County Board of Supervisors and the Kern Law Enforcement Association to work towards fixing the deficiencies plaguing the Kern County Sheriff's Office."
The Bakersfield City Council is looking for nine people to serve three-year terms on the Public Safety/Vital City Services Citizens Oversight Committee.
The city said applications are now being accepted and are available at the city clerk’s office in City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., and online at bakersfieldcity.us. Applicants must be city residents and at least 18 years old. Applications must be returned to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Jan. 25.
The committee reviews how money from the one-cent sales tax increase from the recently approved Measure N is spent and makes sure it is in accordance with the measure.
For more information, call 326-3767.
The mothers of the Bakersfield 3 will be appearing on the television show "Dr. Phil."
Diane Byrne, Cheryl Holsonbake and Jane Parent, the mothers of James Kulstad, Micah Holsonbake and Baylee Despot, respectively, will be appearing on the Monday and Tuesday episodes of "Dr. Phil." at 3 p.m.
In the episodes, the mothers will discuss the homicides and disappearance of their children.
Flood Bakersfield Ministries has announced that it has hired a new executive director.
Jim Wheeler, who most recently served as a Continuum of Care manager for Orange County, is the new leader of the organization. He also has experience serving as a pastor in Wasco churches for 17 years and spent two years working for United Way of Kern County.
Wheeler has also served on several boards, including the Kern County Homeless Collaborative, Habitat for Humanity and the Community Action Partnership of Kern.
He has a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Fresno Pacific University and a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Bakersfield.
“I respect the mission of Flood and believe that providing services designed to meet the physical, relational and spiritual needs for those who are deeply impoverished in our community is a noble cause,” Wheeler said in a news release. “I look forward to working with Flood staff and making a difference in Kern County.”
Flood Bakersfield Ministries is a nonprofit organization that provides homeless outreach and support services.
The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol is holding a Start Smart class Jan. 22.
The free class is at 6 p.m. at the local office, 9855 Compagnoni St. The two-hour class is for current and future teen drivers and their families. It goes over safe driving habits, the consequences of bad driving and tips on how to avoid a collision.
To sign up or for more information, call 396-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.