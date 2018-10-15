The Kern High School District will hold Principal Partners' Day on Wednesday, opening the district’s doors to more than 400 local business, government and educational leaders.
“Our Principal Partners’ Day program will explore partnerships and their importance to our students and our community, as we move together into the future,” KHSD Superintendent Bryon Schaefer said in a statement, underscoring this year’s theme, “Shared Values.”
The visits will provide an in-depth look at the school system. The guests will visit with students and teachers to learn about the school environment on campus.
The Jim Burke “Light and Liberty Award” for service to Kern County education will be given out during a luncheon. Previous winners include Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin, The Jockey Club and former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey L. Hall.
Principal’s Day is co-hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the KHSD Educational Foundation.
•••
Cal State Bakersfield will be holding its 6th Annual Runner Letter day on Wednesday.
All 1,540 first-time freshmen will receive at least one letter written by CSUB faculty, staff, student leaders, alumni, parents, friends and high school teachers and counselors.
The event is designed to provide support for freshmen and remind them to keep going even if they feel discouraged during midterms.
“Studies show that around midterms, first-time freshmen students might begin to feel homesick, doubt their ability to succeed or just need a supportive message to get them through the remainder of the semester. This is one of the many efforts on campus to ensure our students feel supported through an encouraging letter and advice,” Director of Campus Programming Emily Poole said in a statement.
Students will be able to pick up the letters throughout the day on Wednesday.
