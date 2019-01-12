The Kern High School District board of trustees will be holding a public hearing on property for a future school site during its meeting on Monday.
The district is looking to acquire 80 acres of property at the intersection of Hageman Road and Nord Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield from the California company J.C.F.A. RANCH for $2.6 million. A hearing will be held about the property, after which the board will consider approving a resolution evaluating the site.
Scott Cole, assistant superintendent of business for the district, said KHSD is considering the property because it expects there will be a lot more growth in that area of Northwest Bakersfield within the next few years as the city continues to grow.
“We just want to get out ahead of it, so that we have some place out there,” he said.
The hearing comes as the district is still in the early stages of designing a new high school that will be located at Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road in Southeast Bakersfield. That school is estimated to open in 2022.
“There’s no funding beyond this one comprehensive high school at this point,” Cole said. “If we want to build another high school, we’ll need support from the public through another bond.”
Monday’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the district board room, 5801 Sundale Ave. For more information, call the district at 827-3100.
Optimal Hospice Care is looking for some new volunteers.
The organization said there are opportunities for volunteers in respite care, bereavement support, office support, pet therapy and other areas. No experience is required.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, call 716-4000.
The Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair is set for Feb. 23.
The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Larry Reider Education Center, 2000 K St. The fair is open to people who have their teaching credentials, are intern-eligible, are career technical education teachers and or have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Through the event, sponsored by the county Superintendent of Schools office, people will be able to meet with school districts who are looking to fill current openings and learn about what positions may be available for the 2019-20 school year.
People can pre-register online at https://trf.kern.org. For more information, call 636-4750.
