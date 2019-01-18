Seasonal downsizing in local agriculture pushed Kern's unemployment rate a full point higher in December to 7.6 percent, which was still better than the 8.4 percent reported a year earlier.
The seasonally unadjusted figure released Friday by California's Employment Development Department reflects moderate change in non-farm industries from November's update but marks broad improvement during the preceding 12 months.
Farm employment in the county fell last month by 13.2 percent to 56,100, up 2.2 percent from a year before. Kern's service sector, meanwhile, improved in December by one-fifth of 1 percent, settling at 231,300, 2.8 percent better than the total in December of 2017.
California's unadjusted jobless rate also increased in December, from 3.9 percent to 4.1 percent. Across the country, unemployment rose from 3.5 percent to 3.7 percent.
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce has installed its 2019 board of directors, named its new executive committee and announced the winners of its annual awards.
The chamber's executive committee will be chaired by Darlene Mohlke of Castle & Cooke, who will take over from 2018 Chairwoman Carla Musser, formerly with Chevron. Derek Jeffery with KGET-TV 17 was named incoming chairman.
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital's Sue Benham was appointed vice chairwoman of economic vitality. Southern California Gas Co.'s Rob Duchow is vice chairman of public policy and political action. Denise Newton of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is vice chairwoman of leadership and workforce development. Tasha Clayton of Tel-Tec Security is vice chairwoman of member engagement. Andy Paulden of Brown Armstrong is treasurer, Mark Bateman of Young Wooldridge LLP is general counsel and Pritesh Patel of Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center is member-at-large.
The chamber's board of directors is comprised of Andy Anderson of Aera Energy LLC, Kristen Beall of Kern Community Foundation, Mary Barlow of Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Sharlet Briggs of Adventist Health Bakersfield, Don Bynum of Temblor Brewing and Bynum & Associates, Sonya Christian of Bakersfield College, Leslie Golich of Kaiser Permanente, Rick Jhaj of Countryside Market & Restaurants, Ken Keller of Bakersfield Memorial, Jacob Panera of Varner Brothers and G. Riar of Deprigo.
Josie Martin of DoubleTree by Hilton won the award for volunteer of the year. Kern Economic Development Corp. was named association partner of the year. Young Wooldridge was honored as chamber champion.
A fitness studio that opened this month next to Cal State Bakersfield offers 45-minute workouts and 25-minute lunchtime sessions in the Lagree Method, touted as combining cardio, strength, endurance and flexibility exercise.
LVL Fitness employs on a patented workout machine that uses pulleys, weights, grasps and glides to create constant tension and slow, controlled full-body movements burning between 500 and 800 calories per session.
The studio at 8800 Stockdale Highway offers individualized training and small-group classes.
