Part of the Kern River Parkway will be closed all next week for work related to the Kern River Bridge Improvement project.
Cyclists will not be able to use the trail from Monday to Friday next week where the new bridge crosses over the path and the Kern River. Bike and pedestrian traffic in the area will be detoured to the south side of Truxtun Avenue between Commercial Way and Empire Drive so falsework can be done on the bridge.
In addition, motorists should expect shoulder closures on the Westside Parkway during the day for the next month for lighting and fiber optic work. This will impact traffic in both directions between Truxtun Avenue and Mohawk Street.
Nighttime closures on Truxtun near the Westside Parkway ramps may also be in place on an as-needed basis through the rest of January while bridge falsework is completed.
If closures are needed, the Westside Parkway eastbound off-ramp will be closed, but the westbound on-ramp will remain open. Closure hours are between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Two Bakersfield doctors are donating $5,000 to the California Teachers Association to support Paradise-area teachers affected by the recent Camp Fire.
Dr. Brij Bhambi and Ajay Anand with Centric Health will be presenting a check on Thursday to the CTA’s Sierra Service Center Council. The council, which serves as a liaison between the CTA and local chapters in Kern County, is accepting the donation on behalf of the teachers.
The money will be used to help put on a Feb. 2 event in Chico called CTA Teachers Thrive Together, in which teachers who have survived fires in the past will meet with Paradise-area teachers to share their stories and talk about how they survived and moved on.
The Kern County Bridal Association is offering free tickets to its upcoming wedding expo to all federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
The association said employees who present a valid federal ID will receive up to two tickets to the expo on Jan. 27 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Tickets can be claimed the day of the event or ahead of time by calling 633-9200.
For more information about the expo, visit kerncountybridalassocation.com.
Bakersfield College held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new campus center on Wednesday.
Construction will begin on a $38 million, 67,000-square-foot facility that will house various departments including food services, administration and student government, and serve as a central meeting place for students.
The project is estimated to be completed in fall 2020, according to the college.
