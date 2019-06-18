Kern County Tractor Parts Inc. has been bought by a Wisconsin agricultural parts-supplier that plans to leave the old name in place while turning the McFarland property into its first West Coast salvage yard location.
The acquisition represents All States Ag Parts LLC's 12th retail location and 10th salvage yard. The company said Chuck Hice will remain in place as manager and that all his workers will be offered employment at the property, 29527 Pond Road, after the deals closes.
All States said in a news release it stocks used, new aftermarket and remanufactured parts for tractors, skid steers, combines and other ag equipment.
"The West Coast is a huge agricultural market and one that we haven't been able to serve well in the past due to logistics," All States CEO John Dyke said in the release.
Campbell Soup Co.'s sale of Bolthouse Farms to a Los Angeles-based private equity firm is complete.
The $510 million cash purchase, announced in April, puts the Bakersfield- and Santa Monica-based carrot grower back under the control of former CEO, Jeff Dunn, operating partner of buyer Butterfly.
"Now begins the work of reinforcing Bolthouse Farms' position as a leader and innovator in produce and plant-based products," Dunn said.
Bolthouse has access to 65,000 acres of growing land, leading market positions in fresh carrots and refrigerated premium beverages, a growing presence in refrigerated salad dressings, a modern carrot and beverage processing plant and 2,200 employees spread across Bakersfield; Hodgkins, Ill; Prosser, Wash; and Wheatley, Ontario.
The Kern County Farm Bureau will offer heat and illness-prevention training June 28 at the Kern Agricultural Pavilion, 3300 E. Belle Terrace.
The training is being delivered by Farm Employers Labor Service, a company affiliated with the California Farm Bureau Federation. Instruction in Spanish begins at 8 a.m. The English version begins an hour later.
The cost to attend is $10 for bureau members and $20 for non-members. To register, email Spicazo@kerncfb.com or call 397-9635.
