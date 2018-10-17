The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has contracted with a third-party agency to conduct an audit of an out-of state-bank account opened by the former business manager of the Taft Union High School District.
The district said it was notified on Monday that the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) is auditing the account to review its activity after the manager, Chuck Hagstrom, had failed to report information regarding the account to the district administration and board members.
The audit will try to determine whether the account was opened under false documentation and whether unauthorized activity had taken place on the account, according to TUHSD.
No additional details have been provided at this time.
“The district takes allegations like these very seriously and intends to fully cooperate with KCSOS and the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team during this process,” the district said in a news release.
Hagstrom was initially placed on administrative leave in January, according to the district. He had been with TUHSD 16 years before being placed on leave. Hagstrom resigned from his position on Sept. 19, according to the district’s latest board agenda.
Two Bakersfield restaurant-bars shut down last week by county health inspectors have been cleared to reopen. Amestoy's has confirmed it is now open. McMurphy's could not be reached.
The Kern County Museum is kicking off its first Frontier Life event this year for students on October 19.
The event runs from 9-11:30 a.m. at the museum, 3801 Truxtun Ave. Through the program, more than 500 students from various schools around the county can learn about life on the frontier by touring historic buildings, participating in hands-on activities and more.
Trained docents and student volunteers from Valley Oaks Charter School, Bakersfield High School, East High School and Foothill High School will help with the program.
Additional Frontier Life days will be held throughout the school year.
For more information, call the museum at 437-3330.
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gotten two new female African elephants.
The zoo said 24-year-old Nolwazi and her 9-year-old daughter Amahle came to Fresno on Tuesday from the Dallas Zoo. The both initially came from a rescue organization in Swaziland in 2016.
With the addition of the new elephants, the zoo said it now has a total of four.
“We have been looking to grow our African elephant herd,” said Amos Morris, deputy director/chief operating officer at the zoo, “Having Nolwazi and Amahle join enables us to do that and, hopefully, have successful family group with we hope will be breeding in the future.”
The Dallas Zoo team will stay in Fresno for a few days to help with the transition, according to Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
