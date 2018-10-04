Bakersfield College will continue its Distinguished Speaker Series with several events next week.
First up is Sonia Nazario, who will speak about immigration and journalism on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Levan Center, 1801 Panorama Dr. Nazario is an award-winning journalist who has written stories in both the United States and Latin America, focusing on social issues.
Another speaker will be Christina Sommers on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Levan Center. She will be discussing feminism, specifically how a group of zealots claiming to speak for all women are promoting a dangerous agenda that pits women against men.
The Distinguished Speaker Series continues through early 2019.
California State University, Bakersfield will be holding a Kern County Supervisor Debate on Wednesday.
The debate is at 6 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room in the Walter Stiern Library. Candidates running for election this year — Incumbent David Couch, Lamont Chamber of Commerce President Jose Gonzalez and Delano Mayor Grace Vallejo — will be in attendance.
The debate will be moderated by Vice Provost David Schecter.
For more information, visit csub.edu/library.
Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering a free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 13.
The clinic starts at 7 a.m. at 29th Street and Chester Avenue and will run until all doses are gone. Attendees are encouraged to enter from K and 29th streets. The clinic is only for adults.
Call 395-3000 for more information.
Bike Bakersfield is holding its Halloween Full Moon Ride on Oct. 23.
The ride starts at 7 p.m. at Beach Park, located at the corner of Oak and 21st Streets. The ride makes its way down the Kern River Parkway Trail, through California State University, Bakersfield and ends at The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave.
A costume contest will be held prior to the ride at 6:30 p.m., with prizes given out to those with the best costumes.
For more information, call 321-9247.
The Kern Wheelman Cycling Club will be holding its own Halloween-themed bike ride this month.
The club’s Spooktacular Ride will be held on Oct. 27, starting at the Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming, located at Lake Ming Road near Hart Park. There will be six horrific routes to choose from in the event, which will also include awards, raffles and a barbecue meal catered by Salty’s.
Some of the routes on offer include Hideous Hundred, which tasks cyclists with riding 109 miles up Breckenridge Mountain, and Morbid Metric, a 62-mile climb ending in Caliente.
Routes begin between 6 and 9 a.m., depending on the length and complexity of the ride.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes and/or come in some kind of costume.
To register or for more information, visit kernwheelman.com or call 496-0707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.