Retired state Sen. Jean Fuller is partnering with Bakersfield College to lead its Early College program.
Through the program, high-school students can take college-level courses and earn a certificate or associate’s degree by the time they graduate. Fuller will assist in bulking up the program in Kern County through her relationships and connections with businesses and national policy organizations.
“She is a powerhouse with a heart for the students in the Central Valley and the communities we serve. We are so excited to have her working with us,” said Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian.
More closures are planned next week on Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue.
The outside northbound lanes of Highway 99 and the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound 58 connector ramp will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday. The lanes will close at 9 p.m. while the ramp will close at 11 p.m. Both are expected to reopen by 5 a.m.
Two lanes on northbound Highway 99 will remain open during the closure, which is needed for a temporary concrete barrier rail to be placed as part of the Belle Terrace Operational improvements project.
The California Living Museum is kicking off its seven-week docent training course on Feb. 23.
The course will be each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the zoo, 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy., from Feb. 23 to April 6. Through the course, participants will learn about the zoo and how to be a guide.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Feb. 16. There is no cost for the course. Docents must submit to fingerprinting and a tuberculosis test at their expense.
To learn more about the program or to apply, call 872-2256 or visit calmzoo.org.
