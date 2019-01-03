Retired state Sen. Jean Fuller has joined the board of directors of Tejon Ranch Co., the real estate development and agribusiness company based in Lebec.
The Bakersfield Republican became a director on Jan. 1 following a vote of the board. She said in a statement she shares the company’s values and its vision.
“Tejon Ranch is a rare treasure in California,” she stated in a news release. “I look forward to joining with other board members to guide the company as it unlocks that treasure for the benefit of the community, California and Tejon stockholders.”
Tejon Ranch President and CEO Gregory S. Bielli said in the news release Fuller comes with outstanding credentials.
“Not only does she have a reputation as a problem-solver who was able to work both sides of the aisle,” he stated, “her extensive legislative experience touched many of the issues we deal with daily.”
The company listed the committees in which Fuller served as vice chairwoman during her time in the Senate: Senate Rules, Budget, Energy, Utilities and Communications, Natural Resources and Water, Environmental Quality and Governance and Finance.
Fuller served as superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District before being elected. She was twice elected to the state Senate, serving from 2010 until she was termed out in 2018, and before that, twice to the Assembly, where she served from 2006 to 2010.
Golden Empire Transit is holding a food distribution event on Jan. 10.
More than 300 bags of food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis starting at 9 a.m. on the corner of 22nd and Eye streets. The giveaway is being held in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern, the Bakersfield ARC and the Self-Help Federal Credit Union.
The bags will include non-perishable foods, fresh produce and bread. Attendees are encouraged to bring heavy-duty bags.
For more information, call 869-2438.
The Kern County Museum will host the Bakersfield Pizza and Beer Festival on Jan. 26.
The festival will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave. It will include beers from local and regional breweries as well as pizza tastings from area businesses. There will also be music, games and community vendors.
General admission is $39 while VIP tickets, which allow attendees to come an hour early, run for $55. Early bird tickets are also available. The event is only for people 21 years of age or older.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2COAPv2.
The family of Marvin Dean has changed the venue of his funeral. It will now take place at the People's Missionary Baptist Church located at 1451 Madison St. The time and date will remain 2 p.m., Saturday.
