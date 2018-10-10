The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting public meetings in Lake Isabella and Kernville next week to discuss blasting operations for the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project.
The first meeting will be held Tuesday at the Kern River Valley Veterans/Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd., from 6-7 p.m. The second will be Wednesday at the Kernville Community Hall, 11447 Kernville Rd., from 6-7 p.m.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team members will be present during the meetings to provide a brief update on the project — which will address issues such as overtopping and seepage to reduce the chance of a dam failure — and answer questions.
The project is estimated to be completed in 2022, according to the organization.
Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals will be hosting a free event for women on Thursday.
EmpowHER: A Girl’s Night Out at The Women’s Center will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 500 Old River Rd., Suite 200. The free event is focused on recognizing the importance of women’s health and celebrating wellness.
The event will include discussions with physicians who specialize in women’s health. There will also be appetizers and desserts, drinks, shoppings, drawings and more.
Call 327-4647 for more information.
The Kern County Homeless Collaborative will hold a press conference on Friday to provide an update to the community on what is being done to combat homelessness.
The event will be held at 9:20 a.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, 3100 Camino Del Rio Ct. The collaborative will discuss how resources are being used to tackle this issue and also provide information on a new community campaign the collaborative is starting.
For more information, call 834-1580.
The open enrollment period for Medicare will begin on Oct. 15 and last through Dec. 7.
Existing patients will be able to keep or change their plans for 2019 while newcomers will be able to sign up for coverage during that time. Coverage will take effect on Jan. 1.
One of the new developments this year is that Humana plans will be available. A Humana Medicare Advantage plan will be available as well as a prescription drug plan.
To enroll or for more information, visit medicare.gov.
