Love Automotive will host a grand opening Tuesday to celebrate the multimillion-dollar redesign of its Infiniti of Bakersfield showroom at the southeast corner of Motor City and Gasoline Alley drives.
The company, which also owns Bakersfield's Mazda and Mitsubishi dealerships and co-owns seven others, doubled the size of the Infiniti showroom and service drive. The job took about a year and the new facility opened in April.
Noting the brighter, more open design of the seven-vehicle showroom, dealership Sales Manager Zack Bashirtash said Monday, "Now the dealership matches the quality of the brand."
Tuesday's grand opening offers refreshments and music. It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Third-quarter financial losses deepened for a Canadian company operating an open pit, heap leach, gold-and-silver mine in eastern Kern.
Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, reported a net loss of $2.3 million during the three months ended Sept. 30. That was 27 percent more than was lost a year earlier by the company, which has a 50 percent ownership in the mine at Soledad Mountain south of Mojave.
Revenue from operations rose by 2 percent from the same period a year before as the mine increased gold production by 4.4 percent to hit 12,255 ounces. Silver production increased 109.3 percent over the same period to reach 100,408 ounces.
The company said in a news release Thursday it continues to develop the mine's East Pit, which when complete is expected to provide most the operation's ore for two years or more. It hopes the ore will provide higher-quality ore and less waste.
Golden Queen has applied for permission to add infrastructure and operations it says might extend the mine's life beyond the 11 years anticipated when a feasibility study was conducted in 2015. The permitting process is expected to take another year or two.
Sales of existing single-family homes in Bakersfield shot up in October, defying the usual pattern of slower activity between early fall and late winter.
The number of closed sales, as reported by Affiliated Appraisers, increased 17 percent month over month. October's total of 562 sales was up 8 percent over a year before.
The median sale price slid 2.8 percent to $243,000, which was 2.5 percent more than October of 2017's median, defined as the price at which half the sales were for a higher price and half were lower.
The number of existing Bakersfield homes listed for sale in October declined by 4 percent to 1,238, a decline of 8.4 percent from a year before.
