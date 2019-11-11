The Houston-based developer of a 200-megawatt solar power installation near Bakersfield announced it has signed a 15-year deal to sell the plant's electricity to Shell Energy North America LP.
As part of its deal to sell power generated at the Sandrini Solar Park, EDP Renewables North America LLC said in a Wednesday news release that SENA will also buy all the renewable energy credits created by the project, which is expected to become operational in 2022.
SENA says it is one of the country's largest wholesale energy marketers and traders, managing more than 10,000 megawatts of power, a third of which comes from renewable sources.
Tickets are on sale for the Kern County Energy Summit, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, 801 Truxtun Ave.
The annual event will feature a presentation by Ron Brownstein, senior editor of The Atlantic magazine and CNN's senior political analyst. Also on the agenda are energy trends, technology and economic impact, according to a news release.
Tickets cost $100 and include breakfast and snacks. They can be bought online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-kern-county-energy-summit-tickets-63784496145.
Omni Family Health plans to host a grand opening 11:30 a.m. Thursday at its new, 18,776-square-foot health center at 1701 Stine Road.
The center is the third Omni has opened this year. It offers family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, dentistry, behavioral health, chiropractic and walk-in services, according to a news release that states the facility is expected to serve 7,500 patients per year.
Omni operates more than 30 health centers in Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties.
Delta Liquid Energy, a Paso-Robles based propane provider with a location on Buck Owens Boulevard in Bakersfield, is collecting donations for people in need during the holiday season.
For the second consecutive year, the family-owned company is asking people to drop off items for the needy at eight locations in Kern, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Tulare counties.
The Kern locations are at 3400 Buck Owens Blvd. in Bakersfield, which according to a news release is gathering non-perishable food in conjunction with Community Action Partnership of Kern County. Donations can also be dropped off at 5100 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella, where CAPK is also helping with food collections. In Tehachapi, Delta is joining with the Salvation Army in asking for cold-weather clothing and gift cards for teens.
Details of the donations drive are available online at deltaliquidenergy.com/sponsorships.
Bakersfield-based Grimmway Farms says it celebrated its 50th anniversary with a tour of its local operations and a sixth-annual cleanup day at Heritage Park.
The tour, which included a look at organic vegetable harvesting and a walk through of a baby-carrot processing facility, attracted the participation of local politicians, Grimmway said in a news release.
It said the cleanup event featured employee volunteers and their families picking up trash, painting over graffiti and planting trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.