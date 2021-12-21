Worth noting in business: New butcher shop opens on Hageman Road

A locally owned, locally focused butcher shop has opened at 10618 Hageman Road inside The Orchard Shopping Center.
Butcher Block Quality Meats offers a full-service meat counter along with barbecue and grilling supplies and refrigerated and dry goods. Locally made products for sale there include Pyrenees bread and Top O' the Morn Farms.
First responders and veterans get a 10-percent discount.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Online orders may be placed at www.bbmeats.com. Butcher Block also sells gift cards.
Pottery Barn inside the Outlets at Tejon is having a holiday sale so extraordinary it almost looks like the store will be closing soon.
Much of the merchandise on display at the home goods retailer has been marked down between 60 percent and 80 percent. Signs posted around the sales floor state "All Sales Final" with no further explanation.
The location recently consolidated after the recent closure of the outlets' Pottery Barn Kids store nearby. At more than 12,000 square feet, the remaining operation occupies one of the center's largest spaces.
The chain's corporate headquarters did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Representatives of the shopping center along Interstate 5 just north to the Grapevine said they had no information about the store's future. One said by email he was "not going to comment on rumors or speculation" and that the company continues to operate according to the terms of its lease.
Digital marketing consultant Tiffany Phillips will join a free, locally produced webinar set for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Phillips will speak with webinar host Kelly Bearden about social media "tips, tricks and trends," according to a preview released Tuesday.
Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, also plans to provide updates on pandemic relief programs including the U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, for which applications are due Dec. 31.
Attendees will be invited to ask questions live. Sign up to participate at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief93.
New and existing businesses are encouraged to sign up for free, one-on-one consulting through the SBDC. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.
Bakersfield consumer-savings authority Andrea Woroch is sharing tips for last-minute holiday shoppers who want to avoid paying top dollar.
Woroch, a nationally known writer and media personality, points to a recent survey suggesting people who wait too long generally overspend. But she said it doesn't have to be that way if they follow these points of advice:
• Look for free rush shipping. Some retailers anxious to snag last-minute sales, Woroch says, so check for free two-day shipping at websites like CouponFollow.com;
• Consider local drivers. Delivery apps such as Roadie can offer connections that cost less than expedited or overnight delivery;
• It's not to late for online-only coupons. Download a coupon "plug" like Cently to maximize deals, Woroch says — and be sure to choose curbside or on-site pick up;
• Check for price changes. Stores including Target and Costco offer price-match guarantees in case items go on sale after you buy them. Woroch suggests using digital savings tool Karma to help track price changes.
• Maybe go creative. Some people will appreciate digital subscriptions to streaming services like Broadway HD and Qello. Woroch notes MasterClass is offering a two-for-one deal on classes.
• Go for volume. Because prices come down the more you buy of an item, think about buying a set then breaking it apart into gifts for multiple people.
• Bulk gift cards might make sense. Warehouse clubs such as Costco sometimes offer substantial savings to customers who buy in quantity.