Kern County's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate rose in February to 9.3 percent, up slightly from January and a big jump from December's 7.5 percent, the state reported Friday.
February's increase, largely a result of a second consecutive month of lower employment in Kern agricultural fields, came as the state and federal jobless rates decreased from the month before. California's rate fell to 4.4 percent from a revised 4.8 percent in January, while the national rate slid to 4.1 percent from 4.4 percent.
Data from California's Employment Development Department show Kern farm labor totals have fallen from 56,700 in December to 54,700 in February, which was still 3.4 percent greater than a year before.
Service jobs in the county declined from 233,900 to 229,900 in January before rising in February to 231,400, or 2.7 percent more than in February 2018, state data show.
State petroleum regulators announced new rules Friday regarding the handling of idle oil and gas wells.
Regulations set to take effect April 1 require oil producers to test idle wells to prevent leaks, provide engineering analyses for wells unused for 15 years or longer and file long-term plans for managing idle wells, among other measures.
Idle wells, defined as those left unused for two years or more, are a concern mainly because well pipes can deteriorate, allowing petroleum or other contaminants to migrate into underground sources of drinking water. Such wells may need to be permanently sealed.
There are nearly 30,000 idle wells in California, and half of them have not been operated in 15 years or more, according to the state Department of Conservation, which announced the new rules. It said the regulations result from the passage of Assembly Bill 2729, which was signed into law in 2016.
The state has spent $29.5 million permanently sealing 1,400 "orphan" wells left behind by insolvent owners. AB 2729 increases fees on well operators — up to $1,500 for each well idle 20 years or more.
Independent Verizon Wireless retailer Cellular Sales has opened a new store employing 10 people at 3100 Panama Lane, former home of Los Hermanos Mexican Food.
Based in Knoxville, Tenn., the company has been named nine times to Inc. magazine's 5,000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies.
Cellular Sales is accepting employment applications for the Panama Lane location. Anyone interested may reach recruiter Joe Cherrix at 502-599-2097, or by email at joe.cherrix@cellularsales.com.
Waste Management has scheduled a hiring event for March 29 at its Tehachapi facility to recruit heavy equipment mechanics, drivers and technician candidates.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 416 N. Dennison Road. Applications can also be accepted online at www.WMCareerDay.com
Chicago-based Waste Management is a leading waste and recycling services provider serving 21 million customers.
The Kern County Farm Bureau is hosting its annual Farm Day in the City event next week at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
The event, expected to host 2,000 children per day Tuesday and Wednesday, is intended to help student understand where food comes from.
Local farmers, ranchers and ag organizations such as Future Farmers of America will present exhibits including livestock and farm machinery. There will also be games, giveaways and educational activities.
For information on Farm Day in the City, call the bureau at 397-9635.
