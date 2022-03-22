Worth noting in business: Dave & Buster's pushes for fall opening at Valley Plaza

After experiencing a setback during the pandemic, entertainment and sports bar operator Dave & Buster's is pushing forward with construction of its first location between Fresno and the Los Angeles Basin.
Demolition work began last month inside the former Brightwood College at Valley Plaza, where Dallas-based Dave & Buster's is expected to open a 23,570-square-foot center this fall offering family-friendly games, dining and a full-service bar.
"They’re starting to do the build-back now, framing and such," the mall's operations manager, Todd Farnholtz, said Tuesday.
Dave & Buster's representatives did not respond to requests for comment. But in October 2019 the company said it was hoping to open a full-service restaurant and video arcade at the mall in August 2020. Those plans were shelved after the coronavirus crisis halted the project's progress.
•••
Sun World International LLC, British-owned fruit-breeding company with substantial operations in Kern, announced the release of two new table grape varieties developed under its partnership with Cornell AgriTech.
The fruit of their collaboration is Sugrafiftytwo, a green seedless variety with a sweet Muscat flavor that ripens earlier than most other table tables, and Sugrasixty, a midseason variety with large, red berries and "a tropical aroma with overtones of mango," according to a company news release.
The two breeds are the first new varieties to come of the 13-year-old partnership.
•••
The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has scheduled orientation sessions for its annual, eight-week business academy.
Put on free of charge every spring into summer, the Kern County Business Academy will be the subject of an online introductory meeting in English starting at 6 p.m. March 29. A Spanish-language version of the same material is set for 6 p.m. March 30.
For information on the events, including how to sign up, call KCHCC’s office at 661-633-5495.