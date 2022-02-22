Worth noting in business: Crabtree warns of unsustainable home price increases

Unsustainable price increases may lie ahead for Bakersfield's single-family home market, appraiser Gary Crabtree warned in a local market summary that noted the city's median home price rose 5.5 percent in January to reach $369,950 at the same time the state's median went the other direction, dropping 3.9 percent to land at $765,580.
Crabtree's monthly report noted that local supply, as measured by the 243 homes listed for sale in Bakersfield last month, stood at 55.3 percent below the total one year earlier. He reported that demand, as gauged by the 44 existing homes sold in January, was down a much more modest 15.2 percent year over year.
"The market is trending towards a dramatic slowing in activity brought about by dangerously low supply and significant price increases that are unsustainable under current economic conditions of comparative high unemployment, inflation and increasing interest rates," Crabtree said in a note accompanying January's report.
Guests lined up to speak Wednesday at a locally produced small business webinar will provide advice on topics including tax season and a preview of this week's Indian Wells Valley Economic Outlook Conference in eastern Kern.
The free event running from noon to 1 p.m. will open with updates by host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, on the county's $1.2 million Microbusiness Relief Grant Program. He also expects to discuss money available for restaurants that did not receive any last year from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Small business development consultant Jay Thompson will join Bearden to talk about tax season challenges and opportunities, as well as trends and issues regarding changing businesses into limited liability companies and corporations.
Tim Smith, CEO of the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce, will speak at the webinar about the economic conference, one of the region's largest business events.
Participants' questions will be welcome. Sign up ahead of time online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief102.
The SBDC offers free, one-on-one consulting for owners of small businesses. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.
Valley Strong Credit Union has opened a new, full-service branch in Visalia at 1501 S. Mooney Blvd., units 102 and 103.
The Bakersfield-based institution plans to celebrate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday with a performance by the Redwood High School Band, a remote radio broadcast, lunch by Quesadilla Gorilla Food, coffee and tea from Component Coffee Lab and live raffles.
The branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturdays it will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.