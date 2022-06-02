Worth noting in business: AltaOne lands Kern's first CDFI certification

AltaOne Federal Credit Union has been certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as the first community development financial institution headquartered in Kern County.
The Ridgecrest-based financial institution announced the certification Wednesday, saying the designation will allow it to receive grants from the federal Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which received $214.5 million from Congress this fiscal year. There are fewer than 150 CDFIs in California.
"We proudly accept this designation, and we will continue to provide needed financial services, educational opportunities and affordable lending in our communities," CEO Stephanie Sievers said in a news release.
The certification specifically designates AltaOne's CDFI for an investment area serving low-income target populations in Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino and Tulare counties in California, plus in Mojave County in Arizona.
CDFIs in general provide access to capital in poor and disadvantaged communities.
Local fruit breeder Sun World International has partnered with Washington State University to develop cherries that would ripen earlier than conventional varieties and, ideally, be easier to grow.
Under a research collaboration launched this spring, the two parties would share germplasm from promising cherry varieties. The idea is to accelerate breeding and introduction of improved varieties for production in California, the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere around the planet.
WSU has bred cherries since the 1950s and was responsible for developing the Rainier cherry.
Sun World, based in Palm Desert, develops and licenses breeds of produce that are grown on five continents.
Bakersfield's second uBreakiFix store has opened at 2665 Calloway Drive, Suite 214, offering professional repair services for digital goods such as smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers and drones.
The franchise location is owned by Ryan McDaniel and Robert Goslin, who own uBreakiFix stores in Clovis, Fresno and Visalia, in addition to the one at 3700 California Ave., Suite 200.
There are more than 800 uBreakiFix locations in the United States and Canada. The franchise is being rebranded as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.
A career fair has been scheduled for June 9 in Bakersfield offering a variety of positions, some in the nursing and therapy fields offering signing bonuses as high as $5,000.
The Behavioral & Mental Health Career Fair is intended to place qualified professionals and college students in the mental health services field, which has experienced a surge in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic. Interviews will be conducted, and jobs offered, on the spot.
Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, 5201 White Lane, the event is being put on in partnership with Bakersfield College, Cal State Bakersfield and Taft College. It is being sponsored by Bank of America.
Among the positions the hospital is trying to fill are intake counselor, medical records coder and housekeeping supervisor. Job-seekers are being asked to bring resumes and wear face masks at all times. Participants can register in advance at www.bakersfieldbehavioral.com.
Local hospital operator Adventist Health has opened a second Bakersfield location for national rehabilitation services provider PT Solutions Physical Therapy.
The offices at 1026 Calloway Drive, Suite 100 offers services ranging from stroke rehabilitation and sports injury care to balance and vestibular therapy and concussion care.
PT Solutions' other location in Bakersfield is at 3320 Truxtun Ave., Suite 100. Appointments can be made by email at Bakersfield@PTSolutions.com, or by calling 661-637-8397.
Dignity Health — Mercy and Memorial Hospitals has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader or Top Performer in the Healthcare Equality Index.
Each of Dignity Health's three hospitals received the designation by HEI, a measure of fair and inclusive care for LGBTQ+ employees, patients and visitors.
HEI scores health-care facilities on policies and training, services and support, benefits and engagement with patients and the local community.
Memorial Hospital President and CEO Ken Keller said in a news release the organization is honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign, adding, "We are deeply committed to providing everyone with a welcoming and safe environment to receive care."