Hoffmann Hospice is holding its annual Light Up a Life event on Tuesday.
The remembrance ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Christmas tree located in The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave. During the event, the names of people in Hoffmann Hospice’s care who have died will be read. Afterward, the tree will be lit.
The organization is raising money through the event by asking for a gift of $10 or more to light up a life with a light on the tree.
During the event, students from Bakersfield Christian High School will be singing Christmas carols. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies available.
To dedicate a light or for more information, visit HoffmannHospice.org.
The United Way of Kern County is holding a fundraising event on Tuesday.
The event will be held at Rancho Grande Mexican Grill, 5432 Stockdale Highway, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Ten percent of the proceeds of any dinner purchase will go to support the organization’s child education programs.
In addition, community members can donate to the organization by credit card or bringing gift cards from grocery or home stores. The organization will also be accepting items such as sheets, blankets, pillows and books to give to homeless people in its ReGive program.
The program raises money and accepts donated items for homeless people. The gift cards collected at Tuesday’s event will also go to supporting the homeless. Members of UWKC will be on hand to collect donations.
For more information, visit uwkern.org.
Cal State Bakersfield is now accepting nominations for next year’s Faculty Hall of Fame.
To send in a nomination, visit bit.ly/2RbomWQ. Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 1. The Faculty Hall of Fame Committee will then review the nominations and select the recipients. The college has not yet provided a date for when the awards reception will be held.
Email emontoya@csub.edu for more information.
