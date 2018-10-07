Several ramps on highways 58 and 99 will be closed next week for new pavement, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closures on Highway 58 include the Chester Avenue on- and offramps, Union Avenue on-ramp and Cottonwood Road offramp. The closures on Highway 99 include the northbound and southbound Ming Avenue on-ramp.
The connector ramp from northbound Highway 99 to eastbound 58 will also be closed.
The closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. today through Thursday. All ramps will not be simultaneously closed.
Closures also may be needed this week for the southbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector, Real Road on-ramp to eastbound 58 and the eastbound offramp to H Street on the 58.
The city’s Water Resources Department is receiving a $743,300 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant from the Bureau of Reclamation for a new project.
The project will install telemetric measuring devices at 20 locations along the Kern River. The devices will take measurements every 15 minutes and send the data to a centralized monitoring station.
This is a matching grant, with the city contributing an equal amount for the construction costs. The city is also paying $178,392 for design and planning. The total project costs $1.6 million.
The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is holding a Celebration of Life event today.
The event is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 6501 Truxtun Ave. The event will include live entertainment, a buffet dinner, facility tours and a candle-lighting ceremony honoring people who have cancer or have died from it.
The event is free and is open to patients, family and friends. To RSVP, call 859-2258.
Cal State Bakersfield will be holding a community conversation on marijuana policy and Kern County on Oct. 18.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the university’s Dezember Reading Room in the Walter Stiern Library. Those participating include Josh Meisel, co-director of the Humboldt Institute for Interdisciplinary Marijuana Research, and CSUB professor Dirk Horn.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call CSUB at 654-3231.
