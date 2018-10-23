The northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to California Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for slab replacement operations.
The closure will also include a portion of the fourth lane on northbound Highway 99 near the off-ramp.
Closures may continue for a longer period of time if required by Caltrans. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.
Parts of the Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street intersection will be closed this week for work on a traffic signal.
The closure of the eastbound-to-southbound right-turn pocket as well as the outside southbound lane on Oak Street will take place on Thursday between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
All other lanes are expected to stay open.
Visiting at all Kern County Sheriff’s Office facilities has been cancelled for Saturday.
The Sheriff’s Office will be undergoing a scheduled mainframe upgrade, and all visiting has been cancelled to accommodate it. Normal visiting hours will resume on Sunday.
Bike Bakersfield and Bike Arvin are giving away free bike lights and helmets in November as part of the Project Light Up The Night program.
The giveaways will take place on Nov. 1, 8, 15, 21 and 29 from 6-8 p.m. Volunteers will be at two or three locations each day handing out the items. The exact locations will be announced just prior to Nov. 1.
Only one set of lights will be given per person. A bicycle must be present to receive lights.
For more information, call 321-9247.
