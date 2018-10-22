The Bakersfield Homeless Center will host its annual Halloween Carnival and Costume Party for children from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1600 E. Truxtun Ave., in east Bakersfield.
The carnival is a highlight of the fall season for kids at the homeless center and will feature a “Haunted Warehouse” decorated by the Bakersfield High School Driller Service Academy. The event will also include carnival booths such as a cakewalk, bean bag toss, face painting and of course candy.
The Bakersfield Homeless Center has provided year-round emergency shelter, food, clothing, and supportive services for more than 27 years. The shelter houses about 100 children each night.
For more information, call Cindy Lyday, external affairs manager at 330-1018.
•••
The R.M. Pyles Boys Camp will dos a reunion Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beardsley Junior High School, 1001 Roberts Lane.
Located in the Sequoia National Forest, the wilderness camp experience is a leadership program for at-risk youth that teaches the values of hard work, education, respect for the environment, themselves, and each other, and making good life choices, such as staying in school, avoiding gangs and drugs. Boys participate in the program at no cost. The camp is funded entirely by charitable donations.
Since the camp's inception in 1949, it has served more than 27,000 California boys. Each camper has heart-wrenching stories of their struggles, such as living in neighborhoods with gang violence, attending low performing schools, and being exposed to substance abuse and domestic violence.
For more information, contact Adam Bell, (661) 294-1394 Ext. 1.
