Grimmway Farms is poised to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The company, which began doing business under its current name in 1969, plans to celebrate its success by honoring those who have been integral to its growth over the years.
“We want to recognize how important our employees, partners, customers and communities have been to our success while acknowledging that it was the vision and values established by our founders, Rod and Bob Grimm, that have guided us all of these years,” President Jeff Huckaby said in a statement.
The company has built a yearlong theme, “Family-owned for 50 years and growing,” to mark the occasion.
In April, Grimmway Farms plans to host a company picnic for the more than 10,000 employees and their families, featuring an awards ceremony for the company’s college scholarship program.
Additional anniversary events are planned to celebrate the company’s community and partners, including a cleanup day in Kern County and harvest dinners recognizing industry partners and employees.
•••
Bakersfield City School District teachers will get a bump in pay for the current school year plus a one-time bonus, gain a third personal day and see pay for work outside regular duties double under a tentative three-year collective bargaining agreement reached with the district last week.
The deal calls for a 2 percent pay increase for teachers for the current school year and allows the parties to continue to negotiate on pay for the next two school years. In addition, teachers will also get a one-time bonus this year equal to 2 percent of their annual salary.
Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association had originally pushed for a 4.5 percent pay increase.
The pay increase and one-time bonus will cost the district an additional $7.8 million, according to district spokeswoman Irma Cervantes.
Also as part of the agreement, teachers who work extra hours on special projects will see their hourly pay increase from $20 to $40 an hour, and teachers who attend Camp KEEP will see their daily bonus double from $50 to $100 per day.
A ratification vote will be held April 3 at Sequoia Middle School. The Board of Education will hold a special meeting April 9 to approve the agreement.
•••
Bike Bakersfield is hosting a Monday workshop series so local residents can learn about bike maintenance, repair and more.
The workshops will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the first four Mondays in April, at 1708 Chester Ave.
All skill levels and ages are welcome. The workshop is free to Bike Bakersfield members and $10 for nonmembers.
Orientation is recommended and will be held during Second Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The orientation will go over bike cleaning, fixing a flat and class rules.
For the next four Mondays, the workshop will go over frame alignment, servicing brakes, headset overhaul and hub overhaul.
More information is available at bikebakersfield.org.
•••
Bakersfield native and 2017 Ridgeview High School graduate Belen Bravo received the Distinguished Appointed Board Award and the Don Hull Distinguished Kiwanis Family Relations Award at the California-Nevada-Hawaii Circle K International District Convention in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Bravo is a student at UCLA where she is studying to obtain a bachelor’s degree in human biology in society, aspiring for a career in health care.
“As Kiwanis Family Youth Chair, Belen has maintained and strengthened our relationships with our sponsored Builders Club at Lincoln Middle School and K-Kids club at Playa del Rey Elementary School, ensuring our club’s presence at their monthly meetings and service projects,” Club President Jeremy Figueroa said in a statement. “Moreover, Belen’s strongest characteristics were her enthusiasm and perseverance. At times, committee chairs, particularly Kiwanis Family, have difficulties attracting interest to their inner workings and events.”
