A Kern County Grand Jury thinks that the members of the Maricopa City Council actually needs to show up to their meetings in order to receive their monthly stipends.
In a report released Monday, the City and Joint Powers Committee of the grand jury recommended the Maricopa City Council change its municipal code to state that attendance at council meetings should be mandatory in order for council members to receive their $50 monthly stipend.
The committee found that council meetings are cancelled if there is insufficient business requiring council action.
The report said that the committee received several emails from Maricopa announcing that the council meeting had been cancelled due to a lack of business.
According to the report, Maricopa held council meetings on June 26, July 24, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. The report does not make it clear if the city held meetings outside of those dates, but the city is supposed to hold meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from January through October and the second Tuesday of November and December.
Most cities post meeting dates and minutes from the meetings on their website to make it easy for citizens to keep track of what the council is up to.
But the committee found that Maricopa had not updated its website since 2013.
Kern County is giving up its quest to obtain $43,178 in unpaid parking citations.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county’s General Services Division will recommend that supervisors allow various county departments to stop trying to collect payment for parking citations connected to vehicles that have been junked, transferred, are no longer in the state or don’t have a registered owner.
The citations all stem from Fiscal Year 2013-14.
A collection agency collects payment on behalf of the county, making attempts to secure the money with the registered owner of the vehicle for four years once the citation is issues.
In a report to the supervisors, the General Services department said continuing to collect the payments would no longer be cost effective.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the Board Chambers located at the County Administrative Center at 1115 Truxtun Avenue.
The parking citation issue will come up at the 2 p.m. meeting. It is on the consent agenda.
Chevron has given Cal State Bakersfield $723,7000 for the 2018-19 academic year. The college recognized the gift at a ceremony Monday.
“For the past 20 years, Chevron has been a loyal supporter of CSUB and helped to advance the University by creating hands-on research experiences for our students and provided opportunities for students to immerse themselves in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math in ways that have elevated their educational experience to new heights,” CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said in the release.
A host of projects and programs are made possible by the funding, including the Research Excellence Vitalizing Science University Program, known as REVS-UP, the California Energy Research Center, StemZone and the student Success Center in the School of Natural Science, CSUB said in a news release.
“We want students excited about STEM education and their career journey,” Chevron’s Public Affairs Manager Patty Canessa said in the release. “Chevron’s continued partnership with CSUB will have a lasting impact on the campus and the community by bringing hands-on learning and practical applications of STEM to everyday life, preparing students of the central valley to succeed in a global economy.”
Chris Burrous, a longtime anchor at KTLA in Los Angeles, and a former anchor at KGET in Bakersfield, was laid to rest Friday at Rose Hills cemetery in Whittier, KTLA reported.
It would have been his 44th birthday.
"I want you to know that the Chris Burrous you all loved so much was exactly the Chris Burrous I knew for the past 20 years," his wife, Mai, said during the service. "He was lightning in a bottle."
The couple has a 9-year-old daughter, who spoke at the service along with Burrous' father, KTLA reported.
Burrous was found unresponsive at a Glendale hotel on the afternoon of Dec. 27. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Glendale police said it is believed the death may be the result of an overdose of some sort but the cause remains under investigation.
Burrous had been a morning news anchor at KTLA since 2011. Prior to that, he worked as an anchor at KGET in Bakersfield from 1999 to 2004, according to the station. He also worked at other stations, including KGPE in Fresno.
