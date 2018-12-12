The 23rd Street and D Street intersection will be closed this weekend to replace the existing drainage pipe with a new 48-inch pipe, the city of Bakersfield announced Wednesday.
The drainage system is located approximately 17 feet below the street’s surface, requiring a full weekend closure, the city said in a memo.
The intersection will be closed to thru traffic at 8 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
To detour around the closure, eastbound thru traffic will be directed south on Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue. From Truxtun, motorists can head north on F Street to reconnect to 23rd Street.
Westbound traffic can continue to use 24th Street while work is underway.
The Bakersfield City Council certified the results of the Nov. 6 general election at its meeting Wednesday.
Councilmembers Willie Rivera, Ken Weir, Bob Smith and Chris Parlier were re-elected by voters in November, and they took their oaths of office at the meeting.
They will serve four-year terms.
The council elected Parlier as the new vice mayor at the meeting. He will replace Smith.
SBBCollege is serving as a donation site to help Bakersfield Toys for Tots’ donation shortage.
The campus is located at 5300 California Avenue and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toys can be donated at that location until Friday.
The Toys for Tots donation drive is far short of its donation goal this year. Local organizers hope to turn around the trend to reach the goal by the deadline.
