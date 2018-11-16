Truxtun Avenue will be closed to all traffic near the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps in the evenings starting next week.
The full closures will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and Nov. 26-29 for falsework to be done for the new overcrossings, part of the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project.
The eastbound off-ramp from the parkway will be closed while work is done. Motorists will need to exit at Mohawk Street. The westbound on-ramp will remain open.
Detour signs will be placed directing traffic to California Avenue. Motorists can also use Rosedale Highway.
Work on 24th Street as part of the widening project will continue this weekend.
An eastbound lane will be closed on 24th Street between the Kern River Bridge through D Street on Saturday for some restriping work. Temporary asphalt paving is also planned on westbound 24th between F and Bay Streets, requiring a lane closure.
The work will happen between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On Sunday, crews will place temporary barrier rail at 24th and Oak streets between 6-11 p.m. Lanes will be available in all directions to maintain traffic flow.
Also as part of the project, the city has permanently closed 23rd Street between C and D streets. Motorists now need to use alternate routes to access 23rd Street.
People will be able to hand in Christmas toys and letters to Santa for children this holiday season through Rabobank.
The branches in Bakersfield are participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program, with any toys donated at the branches being donated to the program. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 7.
The following branch locations are accepting toys: 2700 Mt. Vernon Ave., 3800 Riverlakes Dr., 3990 Gosford Rd., 5151 Stockdale Highway and 900 Truxtun Ave., Suite 100.
Customers, employees and community members can also submit letters to Santa through Dec. 7. Rabobank will pay for all first-class postage. Personalized responses will be sent back to the children addressed in the letters.
For more information, contact your local Rabobank branch.
