Fire restrictions will be lifted Friday for approximately 650,000 acres of land in multiple counties managed by the Bureau of Land Management due to reduced fire conditions.
Easing of fire restrictions will also affect all BLM-managed recreational areas.
BLM reminded the public to remain cautious when using public lands to prevent a wildfire.
Recreational shooters are reminded that hot bullet fragments and exploding targets can spark a wildfire.
Brightwood College, a for-profit college with a campus in Bakersfield, has stopped accepting new students and will close its local campus along with all locations nationwide according to multiple media reports.
The college chain, which is owned by Education Corporation of America, reportedly announced its closure abruptly to students on Wednesday.
In a letter to students, CEO Stu Reed blamed new requirements by the Department of Education along with the loss of accreditation for the closure.
The college offered job-specific courses on its campuses throughout the United States.
Bakersfield College has added 10 workshops for those needing assistance transferring to other schools.
The workshops will be held daily until Dec. 14, with information on times available at bakersfieldcollege.edu/transfer. All workshops will take place at the CSS building room 151 on the Panorama campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.