A renovated Family Dollar store at 2110 Niles St., just west of Mount Vernon Avenue, will soon reopen with an expanded selection of merchandise, as well as new freezers and coolers.
The small-format convenience store will host a reopening celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29. Gift-basket raffles, free samples and family entertainment are planned. Free gift cards will go out tot he first 50 customers.
The retail chain's North Carolina parent said it is accepting job applications online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers. Its stores typically employ six to 10 people, the company said.
A new federal report says the average wage in Kern, $23.77 per hour, is 5 percent less than the national average, even as many job classifications pay higher in the county than they do elsewhere around the nation.
The report, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, found few Central Valley counties surpass Kern's average wage. While the Sacramento area's average was 17 percent higher, Fresno's was 4 percent lower. The state's highest average, in the San Jose-Santa Clara area, led the list at $38.69 per hour.
It also says 10 of Kern's 22 major occupations pay "significantly higher" than their national averages.
The overall best-paying job in the county, management, earns an average of $54.56 per hour, followed by legal occupations' $54.07-per-hour average, the report says.
It found the employment classification with the most workers is that of farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery and greenhouse employees. Nearly 38,000 people work in such positions, far more than the second-leading job, cashiers, at 8,530, it said.
The report can be found online at https://www.bls.gov/regions/west/news-release/occupationalemploymentandwages_bakersfield.htm.
A series of upcoming webinars offers free help with a variety of legal, financial and other topics important to small local businesses.
A half-hour webinar set to begin 12 noon July 10 will cover mandatory retirement savings, while an hour-long webinar starting at noon July will explore options for financing a veteran-owned business.
Also, a webinar titled "Yelp for Small Business" will run from noon to 1 p.m. July 24. Information on all three is available at https://csubsbdc.com/center-calendar.
The online events are sponsored by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, in partnership with BlueTechValley and Mid State Development Corp.
